Panthers Star Defenseman Heading to Free Agency
After winning the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons, the Florida Panthers are hopeful they can bring back as many key upcoming free agents as possible. Despite their desires, it seems pretty likely a key Panthers defenseman is heading to free agency.
The Panthers managed to sign Sam Bennett to a long-term extension and have made an offer to Brad Marchand, but veteran defenseman Aaron Ekblad appears to be hitting the free agent market. According to the Fourth Period, talks between the Panthers and Ekblad are still ongoing, but time is running out on signing a deal before free agency opens on July 1.
At 29 years old, Ekblad has been a staple of the Panthers’ blue line since they drafted him first overall in 2014. Through 11 seasons and 732 games played, Ekblad has scored 118 goals and 262 assists for 380 total points in his career.
The two-time All-Star was a crucial piece to the Panthers’ lineup in their back-to-back Stanley Cup runs. Not only did he play solid defensively, but he picked up a scoring touch this past run.
In 19 games during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ekblad notched four goals and nine assists for 13 total points. Over the course of his career, Ekblad has notched 33 points (8G-25A) in 83 postseason games.
Ekblad is finishing a contract that earned him $7.5 million annually against the salary cap. Likely still looking for a long-term deal, it’s believed Ekblad could get a raise on his next deal, making upwards of $8 million or more.
The Panthers, however, have been trying to extend Ekblad at a discount, offering between $6 million and $7 million.
If Ekblad officially reaches free agency, there are sure to be plenty of teams chomping at the bit to acquire his talents. With a Stanley Cup pedigree, the sizable right-shot defenseman would be a welcomed addition to any team in the NHL.
