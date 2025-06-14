Bruins Sign Newly-Acquired Defenseman
The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Victor Soderstrom to a one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000, the team announced Saturday. This comes just one day after they acquired his signing rights from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman prospect Ryan Mast and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Soderstrom, 24, spent last season with Brynäs IF of the Swedish Hockey League, scoring 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) in 49 games. He won the Salming Trophy, named after late Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming, as the league's best defenseman and led all skaters with a plus-28 rating.
While Soderstrom was playing in Sweden, the Blackhawks acquired his NHL rights from the Utah Hockey Club (now Utah Mammoth) in March, being one of the last trades to go through before the deadline. They also acquired forward Aku Raty and the contract of defenseman Shea Weber while sending a 2026 fifth-round pick the other way.
Soderstrom previously spent four seasons with the Arizona Coyotes before they suspended operations and transferred their assets to Utah. The Gavle, Sweden, native appeared in 53 games for Arizona, recording 11 points (one goal, 10 assist) and a minus-7 rating.
The Coyotes selected Soderstrom with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.
