Bruins to Take Run at Canucks Star Forward
Not far removed from a career-high 40-goal season with the Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser is easily one of the top free agent forwards available in the NHL. There is sure to be a long list of team taking a look at the Canucks star, and the Boston Bruins are expected to be among those in the race.
According to a report from RG, the Bruins have been keeping their eyes on Boeser for multiple seasons, and this offseason might be the perfect time for them to strike.
“The Bruins went hard for him last summer and even before that,” an NHL source said to RG. “They tried again at the NHL Trade Deadline but then decided to be sellers instead. They were looking at him again, but then things went south fast, and they were sellers. They like him a lot and will go after him, but they’re one of many.”
The Bruins will be alongside teams like the Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings, Utah Mammoth, Detroit Red Wings, and Montreal Canadiens in a tight race for Boeser.
Over his nine-year career with the Canucks, Boeser has played in 554 games with 204 goals and 230 assists for 434 total points. The best year of his career came in 2023-24 when he scored 40 goals and 33 assists for 73 points, helping lead the Canucks to a first place finish in the Pacific Division.
The Bruins are also coming off of a disaster of a season that saw them finish dead last in the Atlantic Division. They believe the 2024-25 season was just a one-off and that they will be able to retool quickly.
Boeser would play a huge role in Boston as they look to get back on the horse and become playoff contenders again.
“The Bruins have made it clear that if they can’t find another top-six center, they want a winger who can drive a line and score,” the source said to RG. “I think they see Boeser as that guy, and that’s why I know they’ve already let it be known they’re interested.”
Boeser will be a popular name on the free agent market, and the Bruins are preparing for a heated battle for his talents.
