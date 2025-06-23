Hurricanes Perfect Fit for Nikolaj Ehlers
The Carolina Hurricanes are in position to be an aggressive spender when the free agency window opens on July 1. The Hurricanes were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the eventual Stanley Cup winners, the Florida Panthers. Despite the disappointing end, there is plenty of optimism surrounding the organization as the first full offseason under general manager Erick Tulsky takes shape.
The Hurricanes should have their eyes set on scoring winger Nikolaj Ehlers in free agency. The eight-time 20-goal scorer with the Winnipeg Jets is set to test the open market, and Carolina should be expending every resource available to get him signed.
The Hurricanes and Ehlers are a perfect fit. The 29-year-old winger would be an excellent addition to the team’s top-six forward group. For starters, he's an elite skater. Despite battling through injuries in two of the last three seasons, he's maintained strong footwork and an explosive lower-body.
According to NHL EDGE, Ehlers was one of the fastest skaters in multiple categories this past season. His top recorded speed of the season was 22.98 miles per hour, putting him in the 98th percentile among all NHL skaters. He exceeded 22 mph on four occasions during the 2024-2025 campaign, ranking in the 95th percentile. He also finished in the 74th percentile for bursts of 20 mph or faster with 20. That type of high-end speed and acceleration is a huge advantage when playing in the relentless system Carolina deploys.
The Danish winger is also a valuable addition to any power play unit he’s on. Last year, he reached a career-high six goals, 16 assists, and 22 points on the man advantage. His 16 assists would have ranked second on the Canes, while his 22 points would have been third. Having a threat like Ehlers, who can create just as well with a shot as with a pass attempt, would hopefully make the Hurricanes' special teams that much better.
Ehlers also would lessen the burden on the crop of rising young forwards in Carolina. Three players in particular figure to play larger roles for the Hurricanes in 2025: Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake, and Bradley Nadeau. While each has upside the organization believes in, Ehlers is the proven commodity. He’s a near-lock to hit the 20-goal mark and an easy fit with either of the top lines. In the event that any of their youngsters struggle or succeed in a lesser role, they’ll need a dependable winger. That’s where Ehlers comes in.
The Hurricanes also have a ridiculous amount of salary cap space. According to PuckPedia, they enter free agency with over $26 million in available space. That flexibility could allow them to extend an impressive offer to Ehlers. If he is their target, and he should, the Hurricanes have to make an offer he can’t refuse. After all, he’s a perfect fit.
