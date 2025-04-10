Canucks’ Brock Boeser Unlikely to Return
Star forward Brock Boeser is playing in the final year of his contract and his days with the Vancouver Canucks might be numbered. Boeser was in trade talks quite a bit leading up to the trade deadline, but the Canucks never pulled the trigger on a move.
The Canucks are mathematically eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Boeser is beginning to feel like his time in Vancouver is nearing an end. The Canucks made an offer during the season, but it wasn't enough for Boeser to sign on the dotted line.
When asked if he expects to return to the Canucks next season, Boeser said things seem unlikely.
“Honestly, it’s unlikely at this point,” Boeser said. “It sucks, it’s unfortunate. I’m just trying to play good hockey, and then I’ll worry about everything after that.”
Boeser’s current salary cap hit sits at $6.65 million and he’s sure to see a raises with his next deal. At 28 years old, Boeser could easily be a top NHL free agent this summer.
Despite the uncertainty, Boeser didn’t completely shut the door on a return. The 2024-25 season wasn’t easy for anyone with the Canucks, but there is hope they can get things back on track next year.
“We all know it’s been a roller coaster of a year,” Boeser said. “There’s been a lot of different things.”
In 71 games played this year, Boeser notched 25 goals and 24 assists for 49 total points. That’s a step down from what Boeser is used to with the Canucks. Boeser has surpassed the 50-point mark four times in his career including last year’s career year.
In 81 games last year, Boeser picked up 40 goals and 33 assists for 73 points.
On the open market, Boeser could fetch a huge deal. He has the capabilities to easily crush 50 points and with a better team 40 goals might even be on the table again. He’ll be looking to cash in on a long-term deal and there are sure to be multiple teams lining up trying to make the best offer.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!