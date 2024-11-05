Bruins Forward Emerging as Trade Target
The Boston Bruins might have saved their season after a poor start. They've rattled off a few wins and brought their record to 6-6-1, giving the organization hope that they can still contend in the Atlantic Division.
Despite the improved play, the Bruins find themselves in the trade market. But it's not because they are trying to add to their lineup. Contrary to their offseason spending spree, the latest rumors are claiming that the Bruins have a highly coveted forward multiple teams are attempting to acquire.
According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes and his league sources, Bruins forward Trent Frederic is popping up more and more frequently in trade calls. He shared the latest via his X account.
Frederic has had an up and down career so far in the NHL. The Bruins selected him 29th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. A coveted blend of size and skill, Frederic projected to be a tough and physical power forward, fitting seamlessly into the mold of a Bruins forward.
At age 26, he's become an everyday middle-six forward, but he still hasn't lived up to his first-round pick potential. That could be prompting the new trade rumors. He's played in 293 NHL games, all with the Bruins, accumulating 48 goals, 49 assists, and 97 points.
Last season was the best season of his career so far. He notched 18 goals and added 22 assists for 40 points. The season before he had 17 goals, which opened the door for more in 2023-2024.
This season, he's off to a slow start. He's playing top-six minutes, but over 11 games he only has one goal, two assists, and three points. Perhaps the trade chatter will ignite some better play from the forward or perhaps it will fuel more trade discussions from the Bruins. One thing that is for sure is that the 26-year-old winger's trade status is sure to be the subject of more rumors as this season goes on.
