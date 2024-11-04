Bruins Season Back on Track
The Boston Bruins had one of the more disappointing starts in the NHL. Entering this past weekend, the team was 4-6-1 and getting outscored by goal differential of -13 through their first 11 contests. It was a tough way to start, as the Bruins believe they have a Stanley Cup contending roster.
But the Bruins might have saved their season with their most recent victories. They've rattled off back-to-back shutout wins over the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken and brought their record to 6-6-1 to keep pace in the mighty Atlantic Division.
Picking up some needed victories is the focus, but it was the way the Bruins won that should give the team, their front office, and their fans all the hope in the world that their slow start is turning around. Beginning with the Flyers, it was apparent that Boston came into that game with a smothering defensive plan. They held Philadelphia to just 20 shots on goal, allowing goalie Joonas Korpisalo to record his first shutout with his new team.
The next day could have been an epic letdown. Playing 24 hours after their dominating victory over the Flyers, the Kraken had a chance to pounce on an already tired Philly lineup. That wasn't the case, as the Kraken quickly found out, because the Bruins came even more prepared to take down Seattle.
The Bruins rode their star goalie Jeremy Swayman to a 23-save shutout as they defeated the Kraken 2-0. Swayman's first shutout of the season is a huge step forward after a tough start to his year. After a long and difficult contract negotiation process, it was critical to see the Bruins' top net minder back in form.
The other huge thing that stood out was the offensive production of captain Brad Marchand. Marchand has been under the microscope a bit more than usual this season. It's a contract year for the team captain, he and head coach Jim Montgomery have had some disagreements on the bench, and he was off to a slow start like the rest of his team. Over these two games, he had one goal and two assists to bring his season totals to three goals and 10 points in his first 13 games.
With some offensive firepower starting to come through from their top players and their goaltending returning to the Bruins' standard, they may be turning a corner. The Atlantic Division was already tough enough with Boston struggling. Now that the Bruins have possibly saved their season, the rest of the division should be on high alert.
