Bruins Unveil New Road Jerseys
The Boston Bruins will have a new but familiar look heading into the 2025-26 season. After debuting new home jerseys that play on the Bruins vintage look from the 1970s, they needed a road version to match.
In a video posted to social media, the Bruins officially unveiled their uniforms, also harkening back to their history.
The mostly white sweater features the simplistic spoked B, and a couple of yellow stripes on each sleeve. A silhouette of a bear is patched on the left shoulder with “BOSTON” inscribed within.
The jersey is paired with plain black pants and black gloves. The stitching on the pants and gloves is yellow to keep in line with the Bruins color palate that has been around since the 1930s.
The socks are also mostly white with two yellow and black stripes.
It’s a simple jersey but has a very clean look compared to their old uniforms that they’ve worn since 2007. After almost two decades, the Bruins decided it was time for a completely new look, but one that honors the history and glory of the 101-year-old franchise.
According to the Bruins, the new uniforms are "a modern interpretation of a classic look.” Some of the game’s all-time best players donned similar uniforms and crests. The Spoked B has been synonymous with the Bruins ever since it’s debut in 1948 and won’t be leaving any time soon.
The Bruins are hopeful that new uniforms can bring new fortunes after a brutal 2024-25 season. With a 33-39-10 record, the Bruins finished dead last in the Atlantic Division. They held the same exact record as the Philadelphia Flyers at the very bottom of the Eastern Conference.
With a -50 goal differential, the Bruins tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the worst in the Eastern Conference.
The Bruins are yet to name a captain after trading Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at last season’s trade deadline. In promotional material for the new home and away jerseys, no player is seen sporting a C on their chest. Likely captains like David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy are both still wearing As.
