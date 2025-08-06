NHL's Top Youngsters Still Need Contracts
The 2025-26 NHL season will soon be closing in, but before the puck can drop on a new year, there are still a few key restricted free agents (RFA) in need of new contracts. While most of the league’s top young stars are locked in with their respective teams, progress still needs to be made with key names that could help build a Stanley Cup contender.
There are 11 RFAs remaining in the NHL, but a certain trio have bright futures ahead as focal points for success.
Connor Zary – Calgary Flames
In 117 games over the last two seasons, Connor Zary has emerged as one of the top youngsters in the Calgary Flames roster. The 23-year-old forward has scored 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 points in his career, but has the potential for so much more.
Negotiations have been ongoing between Zary’s camp and the Flames front office, but they haven’t been at a fast pace. According to Flames general manager Craig Conroy, Zary is a priority, but they have to find a common ground on a new deal.
"He’s a huge priority for us, and we’re going to get it done,” Conroy said. “It’s just a matter of when.”
Luke Hughes – New Jersey Devils
As a puck-moving defenseman, Luke Hughes has been impressive on the New Jersey Devils blue line over his 155-game career. In that time, Hughes has notched 17 goals and 76 assists for 93 points and is yet to turn 22 years old.
According to Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald, there is no need to rush negotiations and Hughes is hopeful he can be a long-term member of the organization.
“He’s excited,” Fitzgerald said. “He wants to be a Devil long-term — just like his brother. We’re excited about that.”
Two of the three Hughes brothers, Luke and Jack, call New Jersey home. Jack is locked in with a contract that runs through the 2029-30 season. Luke could be right behind with a similarly long deal.
Marco Rossi – Minnesota Wild
Trade rumors have spun around Marco Rossi and the Minnesota Wild for the past few seasons and they won’t slow down going into 2025-26. Regardless of where he plays his next game, Rossi will need a new deal before hitting the ice again.
With 101 points (45G-36A) in 185 career games, Rossi has a ton of potential and has only gotten better with each passing season. Jumping from 40 to 60 points over the last two years, Rossi can make noise as a middle six forward with room to grow.
The Wild like Rossi and Rossi likes the Wind. Only time will tell if their relationship continues into the future.
