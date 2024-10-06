Bruins Waive Two Goalies After Jeremy Swayman Deal
The Boston Bruins waited until the regular season was about to begin, but they finally signed goaltender Jeremy Swayman to a long-term contract extension. The $66 million deal keeps Swayman as the top net minder in Boston for the next eight years, solidifying their goaltending position.
As insurance for the Swayman deal falling through, the Bruins recently claimed goalie Jiri Patera from waivers. It gave the team another net minder with NHL experience, but then the team managed to finalize a deal with their star goalie. The result was the Bruins had to remove two goalies from their roster before their first regular season game.
The Bruins placed recently claimed goalie Jiri Patera and Brandon Bussi on waivers. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the list of the players placed on the waiver wire via his X account.
While Patera was relatively new to the Bruins, Bussi has been with the organization for a while. He joined their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, during the 2021-2022 season. Last year was the biggest workload of Bussi's professional career. He started 41 games, posting a record of 23-10-5 at the AHL level.
The moves leave the Bruins with Swayman and veteran Joonas Korpisalo as the duo in net. Swayman figures to be the workhorse, but Korpisalo has already been tabbed as the opening day starter while his running mate gets into game shape.
