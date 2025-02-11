Boston University Captures 72nd Men's Beanpot Championship
The Beanpot Championship is one of the oldest and most prestigious trophies in competitive hockey. Every player in the NCAA knows the lure of the trophy and the history going back 72 years. Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern University, and Harvard come together for the yearly tournament, and this year Boston University claimed the top prize for the 32nd time.
The final of the 2025 Beanpot was between Boston University and Boston College. Two teams loaded with NHL talent faced off to see which of these powerhouse NCAA programs would reign supreme. BC came into the contest with a nine-game winning streak and the number one team in the nation, but BU put the pedal to the medal for 60 minutes and toppled their city rivals by a final score of 4-1.
New York Islanders first-round pick Cole Eiserman put the nail in the coffin in the third period. With the team already up, Eiserman intercepted an attempted breakout pass, corralled the loose puck, and buried a laser shot behind BC goalie and Montreal Canadiens draft pick Jacob Fowler.
Fowler lost the net minding battle to BU freshman Mikahil Yegorov. The Russian-born goalie had a statement performance in this tournament, and has captured the attention of the NCAA and NHL with his play. In two starts, he stopped 69 of 71 shots for a .972 save percentage, and earned two victories. He was given the Eberly Award in the tournament for posting the highest save percentage. The New Jersey Devils' draft pick is quickly raising his status as a future NHL player.
Earning the MVP award was defenseman Cole Hutson. The Washington Capitals prospect had three goals and two assists in the tournament and netted the game-winner for BU in the final. His performance at the Beanpot is another outstanding run for Hutson, as he was also one of the top players for the United States at the 2025 World Junior Championships.
