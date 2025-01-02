Hobey Baker Tracker: Blues Prospect Leads Race
The NCAA Men's Hockey season is hitting its halfway point right around the same time as the NHL. While a portion of the top players in college hockey are currently representing their respective countries at the 2025 World Junior Championship, the rest of the NCAA season is trending towards an exciting Frozen Four tournament.
One of the most interesting aspects to keep tabs on is the Hobey Baker race. Last year's race belonged to San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini, but this year it's a wide open race. Let's breakdown a few of the top candidates to be named the top player in the NCAA this season.
Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues) - University of Minnesota
The St. Louis Blues first-round pick was a candidate to take the leap to the NHL in 2024-2025, but he ultimately opted to return to the NCAA for another season. The decision has paid of thus far, as he's been one of the best forwards and players in the country at the new year.
Through 20 games, he has nine goals, two of which were game-winners, and 15 assists for 24 points. He's three points off the lead for the NCAA scoring race and has the University of Minnesota in the top-3 in the NCAA rankings and a National Title contender.
Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) - Boston College
Another American-born player vying for the Hobey Baker is New York Rangers' first-rounder Gabe Perreault. He's currently playing top-six minutes for Team USA at the 2025 WJC, but he's also become one-third of one of the best lines in college hockey with freshman James Hagens and sophomore Ryan Leonard.
Perreault is a point collector, capable of scoring and playmaking equally. Through 16 games, he leads Boston College with seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points. That also ranks fifth in the entire NCAA scoring race. The number two team in the country is a huge favorite to grab the National Title, and a commanding second half from Perreault could earn him the Hobey Baker at the end of the year.
Quinn Finley (New York Islanders) - University of Wisconsin
One of the most improved players in the NCAA this season is Wisconsin winger Quinn Finley. A third-round pick of the New York Islanders in 2022, he's already surpassed his production from last season by 10 points, with 15 goals and 26 points in just 20 games. He's challenging for the scoring lead and has become the focal point of the Wisconsin offense.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!