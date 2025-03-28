Brad Marchand Set for Panthers Debut
The Florida Panthers acquired Brad Marchand at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline in a shocking trade with the Boston Bruins. It's been nearly a month since the move was made, but the veteran winger has been recovering from an injury and yet to join the lineup.
The Panthers expect Marchand to finally debut when the Cats take on the Utah Hockey Club in an upcoming contest. Speculation began when Marchand started skating with teammates earlier this week. Following their most recent morning skate, the team's head coach spoke with reporters. The Panthers' HC, Paul Maurice, told the media that he expects the scrappy winger to be in uniform for their upcoming match.
"We expect him to play tonight," Maurice stated.
The addition of Marchand should go a long way in the team's pursuit of a second straight Stanley Cup. With the Bruins this season, the 36-year-old Marchand was one of their best players. In 61 games, he recorded 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points. That level of production will be a huge boost to the team's forward group heading into a loaded Stanley Cup Playoffs field.
The Panthers are currently battling for the Atlantic Division title with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning. Florida is 43-25-3 for 89 points through 71 games and trail the Leafs by a single point with a game in hand. The remaining schedule is set to be a dog fight between the Atlantic Division rivals, making the debut of Marchand all the more critical.
The big question for the Panthers is where does Marchand best fit? They have a deep forward group already, and Maurice has many line combinations at his disposal. Finding the best fit as quickly as possible will also be a huge piece of the puzzle as the Panthers try to win back-to-back Cups.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!