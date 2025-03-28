Flyers Defenseman Benched by Interim Coach
The Philadelphia Flyers have had an eventful week that reached a peak when they announced the firing of head coach John Tortorella. Flyers associate coach Brad Shaw was chosen to fill in for Tortorella on an interim basis, and he’s wasted no time in making his presence felt.
Flyers defenseman Cam York dressed for their game against the Montreal Canadiens, but did not hit the ice for a single shift. The Flyers went on to win 6-4, but did it with a top defenseman on the bench for the whole 60 minutes.
Following the win, Shaw stated that York’s benching was for disciplinary reasons. Shaw didn’t add any further detail or information for the punishment, but the expectation is York will return to the lineup for the next game.
York is listed as a top-line defenseman on the Flyers roster and has appeared in 58 games to this point of the season. The 24-year-old blue liner has four goals and 11 assists this season for 15 total points.
Over his five-year career with the Flyers, York has played in 227 games with 19 goals and 56 assists for 75 total points.
Shaw may just be an interim coach, but he’s going to pull his weight while he’s in charge. He won his debut behind the Flyers’ bench and will have eight more chances to prove his worth as a possible full-time replacement.
