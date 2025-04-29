NHL Releases Norris Trophy Finalists
The 2025 Norris Trophy finalists have been revealed. The three finalists for the NHL's best defenseman this season are Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar, Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, and Columbus Blue Jackets blue liner Zach Werenski.
The race for the best defender in the NHL this year is one of the tightest races of the individual award season. All three finalists had outstanding seasons and are deserving of recognition.
Makar is searching for his second career Norris Trophy, and he put together a career-high offensive campaign in that pursuit. In 80 regular-season games played, he recorded 30 goals, 62 assists, and 92 points to lead all defensemen. It was his second-straight 90+ point season, and the first time he reached the 30-goal plateau.
Werenski also had a career-high year for the Blue Jackets. He improved his best individual season totals by nearly 30 points, going from 57 points in 2023-2024 to 82 this season. In 81 games played, he scored 23 goals, added 59 assists, and totaled 82 points, ranking second behind Makar in defensive scoring. His play was a huge reason Columbus stayed in the playoff race all season long. This would be Werenski's first Norris Trophy win.
Hughes is the reigning Norris Trophy winner, and he's earned a spot in the finalist circle in 2025. Despite missing 14 regular-season contests, he still finished third in scoring among defensemen. In 68 games played, he scored 16 goals, dished out 60 assists, and finished with 76 total points.
Between these three choices, the NHL faces an impossible choice. Makar scored like an MVP forward. Werenski's breakout campaign was explosive and incredible to watch. Hughes battled through tons of adversity to remain amongst the very elite blue liners. Whoever is chosen as the 2025 Norris Trophy winner will undoubtedly have earned the accolade.
