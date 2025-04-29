Hurricanes Goalie Absent Following Game 4 Injury
After an injury in Game 4, the Carolina Hurricanes may be without star goalie Frederik Andersen for some time. In Game 4 of the Hurricanes’ opening-round series against the New Jersey Devils, Andersen took a hard bump from Devils forward Timo Meier.
Andersen fell back into his net hurt and did not return to the ice for the remainder of the Hurricanes’ 5-2 victory. Pyotr Kochetkov came in to relieve Andersen and will likely be the starter for at least Game 5.
In their full-team morning skate, Andersen was not on the ice with the Hurricanes. Kotchetkov, recent recall Spencer Martin, and Ruslan Khazheyev are the three goalies who took reps during the workout.
The Hurricanes never revealed what is ailing Andersen, but this isn’t his first injury this season. Andersen missed significant time for a knee procedure earlier in the season that kept him sidelined for nearly three months.
Despite missing 40 games, the Hurricanes believed Andersen could be their playoff starter. In 22 games played, he picked up a 12-8-1 record with a .899 save percentage and 2.50 goals against average.
The 35-year-old netminder has a history of injuries and him missing time is nothing new, especially during his tenure with the Hurricanes.
Regardless of Andersen’s injury history or who is in net for Carolina, the Hurricanes will try and close out their series against the Devils. Leading 3-1 through four games, the Hurricanes have a chance to be the first team to advance to the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
