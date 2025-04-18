Bruins, Canucks, Oilers Goalies Most Disappointing in NHL
Nothing can tank a season faster than instability at the starting goaltending position. The Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and Edmonton Oilers all dealt with those issues this season. In Edmonton's case, it could cost them again in their postseason run. With the regular season over, let's dive into some of the most disappointing goalies of the season.
Jeremy Swayman - Boston Bruins
After the dramatic offseason between Swayman and the Bruins led to an eight-year contract extension, the Boston goalie responded with his worst professional season. In 58 starts, he won 22 games, the fewest of his NHL tenure. He also posted a 3.11 goals-against average and .892 save percentage, both career-worsts as well. Now, the Bruins are facing major changes this summer, but Swayman will command a salary of $8.25 million until the summer of 2032.
Thatcher Demko - Vancouver Canucks
Injuries are to blame for this one, but that doesn't change that this year was a complete disappointment for Demko and the Canucks. Over the past 12 months, he has played in fewer than 30 games. The best reliability is availability, and injuries are taking that away from Demko. The Canucks missed the postseason and optimism has faded. Getting back to 100% is the only way forward for Demko. Otherwise, it will be another season of disappointments next season.
Stuart Skinner - Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers' Stanley Cup hopes lie in the hands of Stuart Skinner, which is not exactly hope-inspiring. Skinner went 26-18-4 and posted his worst GAA (2.81) and save percentage (.896%) since taking over the starting job for Edmonton. The Oilers are banking on him finding his 2.45 GAA form from the 2024 postseason this year, but there's little to indicate he will do so. It's entirely possible his running mate, Calvin Pickard, assumes the starts for the postseason.
