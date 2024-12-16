Utah Hockey Club Entering Playoff Race
The Utah Hockey Club are looking to make an impact in their first season in the NHL. After a blistering start, the team fell down to earth and out of relevancy for a few weeks. But over their last 10 games, the team is 6-2-2 and suddenly has life again in the Central Division. It's also propelled them back into the playoff race as the regular season nears the halfway point.
Blue Line Makeover
The defense for the Utah Hockey Club is vastly improved compared to last year. The team brought in former Stanley Cup winning defender Mikhail Sergachev in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and it's paid off tenfold already. He leads the team in ice-time and has been shouldering the offensive production from the blue line. In 30 games, he has seven goals and 22 points to lead the team's defensemen. That total also ranks 13th among all NHL defensemen.
The arrival of Sergachev has helped the rest of the defense slide down the positional depth chart and it's benefitting each member. Look at Michael Kesselring. The third-year defender has 15 points in 30 games and is averaging 19 minutes in a second pairing role.
The same can be said for Jusso Valimaki. He's been able to play confidently on the third pairing without the pressure of producing offensively. As a result, he's a positive presence on the ice rather than conceding scoring chances to opponents.
Four Forward Core
The vast majority of the offense happening for Utah is coming from their top four forwards. Captain Clayton Keller along with Dylan Guenther, Nick Schmaltz, and second-year sensation Logan Cooley have combined for 35 of the team's 91 goals, or nearly 40% of the team's goals.
Guenther has 13 goals in 30 games, making good on the hefty extension he signed this past offseason. Similarly, Cooley is progressing exactly how the organization hoped and has seven goals and 26 points through the first 30 contests.
Nasty to Play Against
Utah made an effort to become tougher and grittier during the offseason and it's paid off. Acquisitions for the blue line like Sergachev, Robert Bortuzzo, and Ian Cole added some sandpaper to their back-end.
Up front, the team brought in Stanley Cup winner Kevin Stenlund and his presence has been a huge tone-setter for their entire lineup. He's nasty to play against, just ask the San Jose Sharks. Their rookie phenom Macklin Celebrini had a heck of a time battling the veteran center and playing through the physicality he brought every shift. The committment to defense and getting under his opoonent's skin is a hallmark of Stenlund's game and it's giving the Utah squad an injection of fire and fight that's fueling their hot stretch.
It's been an excellent two weeks for the Utah Hockey Club, and as a result they are back in the playoff picture. The key moving forward is consistency. They've already gone through a peak and valley this regular season, and they obviously would like to avoid that happening again. If they can rely on their improved blue line and their core forwards keep producing, Utah will remain in the playoff race in their inaugural season.
