Avalanche Center Named Second Star of Week
It's been another outstanding week for Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon, adding on to a weekly ritual. You could set your clock to it with how dominant last season's MVP has been in 2024-2025, who is single-handedly keeping his team's playoff hopes alive.
After leading the Avalanche to a 2-1 record over the last week, the NHL again recognized MacKinnon by naming him the league's Second Star of the Week for the week ending December 15th. The NHL also named Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark as the Third Star and Edmonton Oilers' dynamo Leon Draisaitl as the First Star of the Week.
MacKinnon led all NHL players in points scored during the week ending in the 15th, recording four goals and five assists for nine points. In the usual ridiculous Nathan MacKinnon fashion, he scored all nine of these points at even strength, again showing how dominant he is right now. The NHL Public Relations outlined his incredible week in their announcement of the Three Stars.
"The 29-year-old MacKinnon," the league wrote. "The reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner – has played in 32 total contests this season (13-37—50), ranking among the top two in the League in points (1st; 50), assists (1st; 37), even-strength assists (1st; 26), even-strength points (2nd; 36) and shots on goal (2nd; 126)."
In addition to pacing all players in scoring last week, he sits on top of the NHL scoring race and is a legitimate contender again for the MVP award. He also became the first player this season to hit the 50-point plateau after he had his third straight multi-point outing of the week.
The Avalanche are currently 18-14-0 through their first 32 games. They are in fourth place in the Central Division but occupy the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. As long as MacKinnon keeps scoring at this superstar pace, the Avs should keep their playoff spot and MacKinnon should keep hold of the MVP Trophy.
