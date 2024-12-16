Sabres HC Taking Responsibility for Losing Streak
In a season that was supposed to see them take huge steps forward and possibly fight for a playoff spot, the Buffalo Sabres continue a lengthy losing skid. After a 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Sabres’ winless streak extends to 10 games.
Going 0-7-3 in their last 10, it looks as if nothing has changed with the Sabres and they are destined for yet another absence from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their 13-year playoff drought is the longest in the NHL and is only going to get longer if this continues.
The 2024-25 season isn’t Lindy Ruff’s first year in Buffalo, but it is his first year back since the 2012-13 season. Ruff understands the position he is in and he’s taking it upon himself to dig the Sabres out of this hole.
“I’m almost lost for words obviously,” Ruff said. “It’s on me to solve this. This is the toughest solve I’ve been around. But, it’s on me to get these guys in the right place and win a hockey game. And nobody else, just me.”
The Sabres entered the year with playoff aspirations. They had been improving year after year for the last few campaigns but continued to fall short of the ultimate goal.
Things felt different this year in Buffalo. Ruff was back, they named Rasmus Dahlin captain, and the lineup looked ready for the big time. Now the Sabres are 11-16-4 through 31 games and just barely out of last place in the Eastern Conference.
0-7-3 is the NHL’s worst stretch, with only the Nashville Predators having a similar run at 1-6-3.
What can Ruff do to turn this ship around? Finding a win would be a start, but there really isn’t much he can do. Saying “this is the toughest solve” he’s ever seen is saying something since he’s been behind the bench for over 1,800 games in his career.
Ruff has tried benching players as a wake-up call, but nothing much has turned, yet.
More changes might be on the horizon in Buffalo, but they can’t kick the can down the road. One of the best fan bases in the league deserves the opportunity to see a winning team as soon as possible.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!