Look: Sabres Arrive in Germany in Epic Fashion
The Buffalo Sabres are ending their preseason by heading abroad. The team traveled to Munich, Germany for some exhibition games, practices, and good will spreading on behalf of the NHL. To top it off, the Sabres went toe-to-toe with one of the country's top professional teams, EHC Red Bull, in front of nearly 7,500 fans.
Getting into the culture and tradition of Germany, the Sabres decided to go all-in prior to their game against EHC Red Bull. The entire team showed up sporting lederhosen as they exited the team bus and entered the arena. The Sabres' social media team shared some snapshots of the team's arrival via their X account.
The Sabres gave the Munich crowd a great showing in terms of NHL players. They iced a lineup that will likely be the same for opening night of the regular season. It's an excellent chance for a team tune-up before the puck drops on the new campaign, and it's an even better time for the Munich crowd.
The NHL's Global Series will continue once the regular season begins. The Sabres are again at the center of it, as they will take on the New Jersey Devils to begin the year. The two teams meet in Prague, Czechia for two games to kick off their seasons. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars and Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers travel to Tampere, Finland for what should be an competitive battle.
The Sabres have a chance to surprise a lot of people this season. Breakaway OnSI's Nick Horwat recently tabbed the team as a sleeper to watch in the Atlantic Division with good reason. The team has improved offensive depth, a newly named captain in Rasmus Dahlin, and two goaltenders battling it out for sole possession of the starting job. With a hot start in Europe to kick off their season, the Sabres hope to not look back and take the NHL by storm in 2024-2025.
