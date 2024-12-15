Multiple Key Pieces Return to Islanders Lineup
The New York Islanders have played most of their season without multiple key skaters and currently hold a 12-12-7 record. Thankfully, the Islanders appear to be getting healthier ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks.
According to the NHL Media Site, the Islanders have activated forward Mat Barzal and defenseman Adam Pelech from injuries. Anthony Duclair remains on injured reserve, but getting Barzal and Pelech back should provide an immediate boost.
Barzal has been out of the Islanders lineup since late October with an upper-body injury. In 10 games played this season, Barzal has a pair of goals and three assists for five total points. He’s missed 21 games in his absence with the Islanders going 9-7-5 in that time.
Pelech’s last game played was the Islanders’ first game without Barzal. In 11 games played this year, Pelech has four assists. He’s missed 20 games due to his own upper-body injury.
Duclair remains out of the Islanders but should be returning soon. He has been skating with his teammates and gearing up for a return to action. Duclair has only played five games with a pair of goals and an assist for three total points.
The Islanders have done a good job of holding things together while they wait for numerous players to return.
Goalie Semyon Varlamov was recently moved to injured reserve and Bo Horvat remains out, both with lower-body injuries.
