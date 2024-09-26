Devils Goaltender Debuts New Gear
The New Jersey Devils are putting a whole lot of faith in new starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom. He was the teams' big summer acquisition after giving up a 2025 first-round draft pick and young defender Kevin Bahl in return for him. Now, the Devils are hoping they can return to the postseason with the 34 year-old between the pipes.
With the regular season just around the corner for the Devils and Markstrom eager to begin his first season in New Jersey, there's just one thing left to do: show off his set of goalie equipment. The team released a series of photos showing off what their newest starting goaltender will wear when he takes the ice in the regular season opener.
The mask is a combination of an homage to his new team and his hometown, but also comes with an intriguing addition. The color scheme follows the typicak Devils' black and red, with a nod to his home country of Sweden with three red crowns on the back. The front of the mask sports his last name across the chin.
An incredibly interesting and terrifying element is on the back of the helmet. It features the the Jersey Devil, a legendary mythological creature with tons of lore and horror associated with it. It's an intriguing touch for Markstrom, who looks to impose fear into his opponents this season.
“It’s all about the original story of the Jersey Devil,”Markstrom explained. “The Devil roaming around (the Pine Barrens).”
Markstrom enters his first season with the Devils and his 13th in the NHL. The Devils are hoping that the addition of a veteran goalie like Markstrom is the key to getting this team over the hump and back into Stanley Cup contention.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!