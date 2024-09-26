NHLPA Files Grievance Against Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers anticipated a fight when they terminated the contract of forward Ryan Johansen this summer. The organization cited a "material breach" of contract as the reason for terminating the deal, and as soon as that happened the battle for a settlement began.
It didn't take long for the NHLPA to get involved with this matter between the Flyers and Johansen. The Players Association has formally filed a grievance against the Flyers on Johansen's behalf. They released a brief statement via their X account.
"The NHLPA has field a grievance on behalf of Ryan Johansen regarding the Philadelphia Flyers' decision to terminate his contract," they wrote.
As soon as the news broke of the contract being terminated, Johansen's agent Kurt Overhardt quickly put out word that they would be appealing this move and hoping the NHLPA would step in on their behalf. The NHLPA is making good on that now as they and Flyers will work towards a settlement that issues Johansen at least part of the $8 million he was owed for the upcoming season.
Johansen is a 32-year-old center with plenty of NHL experience. Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the fourth overall pick of the 2010 draft, he's played 905 career games in the NHL. with them, the Predators, and Avalanche. Over that span he's had stops with the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche. He has 202 goals and 376 assists for 578 career points.
Most previous grievances filed by the NHLPA against a team are settled rather quickly. Recently they were involved when forward Corey Perry had his contract terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks. The NHLPA and the Blackhawks were able to resolve the matter and finalize a settlement, and Perry was able to continue playing in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. Now, the NHLPA is hoping they can help Johansen achieve a similar outcome.
