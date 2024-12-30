Sabres Captain Named Second Star of Week
The Buffalo Sabres are playing improved hockey following their 13-game winless streak. Now winners of three straight contests, they've suddenly improved and leading the charge for them is their captain Rasmus Dahlin. The Sabres defender had an outstanding week and the NHL named him the Second Star of the Week for the week ending December 29th.
Joining the Sabres' defenseman as Stars of the Week were Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets as the Third Star and Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele taking home the First Star honors.
Dahlin had an excellent claim for the top spot after the week he had. Playing in three games, he guided the Sabres to wins in each game and led the team in scoring. He shared the league lead for assists recorded during the week, posting seven. He also posted a career-best four assists in a 7-1 victory over the New York Islanders on December 23rd.
Dahlin is thriving in his first season as captain of the Sabres. Despite missing eight games this year, he's hovering around the top-10 in defensive scoring, with six goals and 26 points in just 29 games. According to NHL.com, he's also fifth in points per game average among defenders, averaging 0.90 points per game.
Following the lead of the captain, the Sabres are putting up a fight. They still sit in the basement of the Atlantic Division, but that could change quickly if Buffalo can continue this run they are in the midst of. That is a tall task for this team, but it seems slightly more possible with Dahlin playing at a Norris Trophy-level.
This is Dahlin's seventh season with the Sabres and in the NHL. The former number one overall pick in 2018 has become the backbone of the Buffalo organization, giving them their first undisputed number one defenseman in years. In 465 NHL games, he has 72 goals, 246 assists, and 318 points. He's recorded 40 points or more five times already, and will eclipse that mark a sixth time if he remains healthy this season. He's done this all while also averaging over 23 minutes of ice-time a night over his career.
