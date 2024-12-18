Sabres Defender Emerging as Trade Target
As the Buffalo Sabres continue losing, the rest of the NHL is circling like vultures. It's a natural response when a team falls out of contention - the rest of the league wants to pick it over for parts. The Sabres have a bevy of talented players across every position and with the
The latest name to begin drawing trade attention for the Sabres is defenseman Bowen Byram. The Athletic's latest Trade Board revealed that Byram was number 16 on the 25 player list of trade targets this season. Insider Chris Johnston provided a bit of background on the situation.
"The Sabres certainly aren’t shopping the 23-year-old defenseman, but he may be the piece they have to put in play in order to make a significant shakeup," he wrote. "Byram is an elite skater who can log big minutes and should still have his best and most productive seasons ahead. He’s also due for a new contract after the season as a pending restricted free agent. The Sabres control his rights, but they’re a team with a lot of money and years already tied up in their blue line, so decisions are looming."
Every team in the NHL would like to have Byram in their lineup, as Johnston makes clear with his assessment. He's young, a pending restricted free agent, and already has two seasons of 20 points despite not playing more than 55 games in an NHL season.
This year, he's on pace to shatter his previous career highs. Through 31 games, he has four goals and 14 assists for 18 points while averaging 23 minutes of ice-time per night. In the time since captain Rasmus Dahlin has been out of the lineup, he's taken on even more responsibility, playing 26 minutes or more six times in the last seven contests.
But if the Sabres continue down this terrifying road, the team might not have any choice left but to shake up the organization and roster yet again. Byram is the likely candidate to accomplish that goal, and it might be just a matter of time until he's with another organization.
