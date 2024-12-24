Sabres End Losing Streak
After 13 straight games without a win, the Buffalo Sabres finally broke through to end their losing skid. In a huge 7-1 win over the New York Islanders, the Sabres have found their way back to the win column for the first time in a month.
The last time the Sabres claimed a win was on November 23 against the San Jose Sharks. Over the following 13 games, the Sabres went 0-10-3 and were outscored 54-28 in that time.
The Sabres got up early over the Islanders and never let go of the contest. Beck Malenstyn scored about two minutes in for this third of the season and the Sabres weren’t’ stopping there.
Captain Rasmus Dahlin piled up four assists while forward Jiri Kulich scored twice and added a helper for his first career multi-point game.
Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made27 saves on 28 shots from the Islanders. The only goal from the Islanders came late in the second period from veteran forward Kyle Palmieri. The Sabres were already up 5-0 when Palmieri scored his 12th goal of the season.
Over the course of their skid, the Sabres were shut out twice, once by the Minnesota Wild and also by the Islanders. In their three games that went to overtime, it was their meeting with the Detroit Red Wings that went all the way to a shootout.
It took some time, but the Sabres will enter the holiday break on a high note. With a 12-19-4 record, the Sabres are still in dead last in the Eastern Conference, but they’re hoping this is the start of a much more successful trend.
