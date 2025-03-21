Sabres Score Dreaded Own Goal
The Buffalo Sabres have pushed through another tumultuous season. With their NHL-leading playoff drought extending another season, it's been a difficult campaign in Buffalo.
Things only seem to be getting worse for the Sabres as the season winds to a close. In a recent contest against the Utah Hockey Club, the Sabres committed one of the worst errors imaginable in hockey: scoring an own goal.
With the Sabres down one in the final minutes of the third, the team pulled their goalie in favor of an extra attacker. The Sabres had possession of the puck in the offensive zone, but an errant pass back to the point evaded the stick of captain Rasmus Dahlin and rocketed towards the Buffalo goal. As Dahlin attempted to hunt it down, the effort became futile as the puck crossed the goal line and extended the Utah lead to 4-2. Sabres podcast Crossing Swords posted the clip with a caption that encapsulates the struggles they've had all season long.
"The Buffalo Sabres just scored on themselves," they wrote via their X account. "Sums up this team perfectly."
The loss kept the Sabres in the basement of the Eastern Conference. Through 67 games, they have a record of 27-34-6, good for 60 total points. That total is the fourth-fewest points in the NHL this season, with the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Nashville Predators being the only teams with fewer.
It's been nearly 15 years since the Sabres last made the postseason. Their last appearance was in 2011, and they haven't felt particularly close since. This latest loss was another gut punch for the organization, as they continue searching for a way out of mediocrity and into Stanley Cup contention.
