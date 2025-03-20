New Canadian Prime Minister Joins Oilers for Skate
The Edmonton Oilers saw Evander Kane hit the ice for the first time in nearly a year at their most recent practice, but he wasn’t the only surprise on the ice. The Oilers were joined by Canada’s newest Prime Minister Mark Carney during their morning skate.
A native of Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Carney grew up an Oilers fan and got a nice gift less than a week after taking office as the Canadian Prime Minister. Donning a pair of goalie skates, the 60-year-old took a few shots on goal and shared the ice with some of the best talent in the sport.
It was an optional skate in Edmonton, but Carney hit the ice with a personalized Oilers jersey and hat to help celebrate the moment.
Following the skate, Oilers captain Connor McDavid said the team welcomed Carney with open arms.
“Looks like he was a goalie with those goalie skates,” McDavid quipped. “Nice to have him here. He’s an Oilers fan, life-long Oilers fan. Oilers fans are welcome here, for sure.”
With a possible history as a goalie, McDavid was asked if there were any thoughts of getting Carney between the pipes.
“I’m not sure the security detail would like that very much,” McDavid said.
Carney assumed office on March 14 following a resignation from Justin Trudeau.
A noted hockey fan himself, going from Trudeau to Carney shows just how important the sport is in Canada’s culture. Trudeau held office for almost a decade in Canada and found himself at numerous big hockey events and games in Canada.
The Oilers are set to take on the Winnipeg Jets in an all-Canada matchup as the Stanley Cup Playoffs quickly approach.
