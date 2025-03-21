Capitals Clinch First NHL Playoff Spot
The Washington Capitals needed all 82 games plus a little luck to sneak into the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With 13 games remaining in the 2024-25 NHL season, the Capitals are the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason.
With a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers and a key outcome between the New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens, the Capitals have punched their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals improved to 46-15-8 for 100 standings points on the year with their win, a huge jump from their 40-31-11 finish last season.
Captain Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals in goals with 35 and is in the midst of hunting down Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. A tally against the Flyers put the Great 8 at 888 career goals, just seven back of surpassing Gretzky.
While Ovechkin has been must-see hockey, he isn’t even the biggest producer of offense in the Capitals’ lineup. Dylan Strome (67 points), Aliaksei Protas (62), Pierre-Luc Dubois (60), and Tom Wilson (57) all have more or are knotted with Ovechkin (57).
The Capitals have been getting solid production from all over the lineup with eight players recording more than 40 points and another six with 20 or more.
Goaltending has been another unexpected bright spot for the Capitals with one of the top duos in the NHL in Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren. Both signed contract extensions thanks to their solid work, but Thompson has been a real success story.
The Capitals acquired Thompson during the 2024 NHL Draft and quickly turned into a Vezina-caliber goalie. In 39 games played, Thompson has a 30-4-5 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.29 goals against average.
Entering the 2024-25 season, no one really knew what to expect from the Capitals other than Ovechkin’s goal chase would be a hot topic. While Ovechkin is a focal point, the rest of the team has impressed and proven to be worthy competitors in the postseason.
They surely won’t suffer the same fate as last year when they were swept out of the first round by the New York Rangers.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!