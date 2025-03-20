Oilers' Evander Kane Returns to Ice Following Multiple Surgeries
Evander Kane hasn’t played a game with the Edmonton Oilers since Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Injuries sidelined Kane for the remainder of the Oilers’ playoff run, then offseason surgeries put him on the shelf for a vast majority of the 2024-25 season.
According to the Oilers, Kane underwent surgeries for two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles in September, then a knee surgery in January that paused the rehab process of the September surgeries.
The Oilers shelved Kane for the remainder of the regular season, but he could be ready to go for the playoffs. With the hope of another deep playoff run in mind, Kane returned to the ice to practice with his teammates.
Kane skated with his teammates for the first time since late June of 2024 as the Oilers prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. The 33-year-old forward took part in drills as he prepares for a long-awaited return to the Oilers lineup.
The Oilers currently hold a 40-24-4 record for 84 standings points and are second in the Pacific Divison. They are almost certainly set to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs as they hope to cross that final hurdle to become Stanley Cup champions.
The Panthers bested the Oilers in seven games last season for their franchise’s first Stanley Cup.
There still isn’t an exact timeline for Kane, but the Oilers are hopeful they’ll be playing long enough that he can return to help the team win.
In 930 career games played, Kane has 326 goals and 291 assists for 617 total points. A key to the Oilers’ postseason success, Kane has an extra 43 points (26G-17A) in 76 playoff games.
