Oilers Lose Multiple Stars to Injury
The Edmonton Oilers entered their contest against the Winnipeg Jets without superstar Leon Draisaitl, but they likely didn’t see two more key names going down with injuries. Before the conclusion of their overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the Oilers saw goalie Stuart Skinner and captain Connor McDavid both take early exits.
Skinner left in the closing minutes forcing the Oilers to put in Calvin Pickard for the final five minutes, plus the overtime period. Jets forward Kyle Connor picked up the game-winning goal on Pickard’s fourth shot faced.
McDavid, however, left the game in the second period and did not return for the final frame. A lower-body injury forced McDavid to depart the game after notching an assist earlier in the second period.
As McDavid was hunting down a puck in the Jets zone, defenseman Josh Morrissey hit McDavid with a quick and barely noticeable cross check. It’s not clear if that was the exact cause of injury and there are no specifcs to the injury, but that was his last play of the game.
Skinner left the game after a collision with Jets forward Gabe Vilardi who made contact with Skinner’s head. The concussion spotters pulled Skinner from his crease with just under five minutes reaming in the game.
The Oilers were already without Draisaitl who is listed as day-to-day with an injury of his own.
The Oilers are in good standing in the Western Conference playoff race with a 40-24-5 record but they certainly cannot afford to be without their starting goalie and two of the best players in the world in McDavid and Draisaitl. As the playoffs approach, each of those names will be key faces within the Oilers lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!