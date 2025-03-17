Sabres Star Shining as Team Flounders
The Buffalo Sabres are set to miss the postseason again, extending the longest playoff drought in the NHL. It's another season of disappointments for the Sabres, who expected the team to take a step forward in 2024-2025.
While the Sabres flounder, their top forward continues to carry the offense. Center Tage Thompson has developed into one of the best shooters and goal scorers since arriving in Buffalo, and he's leading the Sabres offensively this year. Over the past few weeks, he's stood out even more despite the team struggling to close out the season.
Thompson recently eclipsed the 30-goal mark for the third time with the Sabres. In the last five games, he's netted four goals to bring his season totals to 34 goals, 25 assists, and 59 points in 59 games. His 34 tallies rank fifth in the NHL.
Thompson's scoring has been a constant in Buffalo. He's been their most productive and consistent scorer Over the last four years, Thompson has accumulated 155 goals, according to StatMuse. That ranks 18th in the NHL, scoring more than elite players like Sidney Crosby, Artemi Panarin, Mark Scheifele, and Steven Stamkos. In short, Thompson's been a first-rate scorer with the Sabres while the rest of the offense flounders.
With 17 games remaining in their season, the Sabres are clinging to their minuscule playoff chances. However, the writing is on the wall, and Buffalo will miss the postseason for the 14th consecutive season.
Meanwhile, Tage Thompson can't stop scoring. He could easily exceed the 40-goal mark before the season's end, marking the second time in his career. He notched 47 goals during the 2022-2023 campaign but dropped to 29 last season. He's returned to elite form while most of his teammates struggle to break out of the mediocrity that's plagued the Sabres organization for over a decade.
