Top Bruins Prospect Crushing The AHL
The Boston Bruins added a bonafide prospect to their depleted cupboard when they acquired Fraser Minten from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The deal sent Toronto top defender Brandon Carlo in return, but the Bruins added a player many view as a future top-six winger in the NHL.
Since the Bruins acquired Minten, he's crushing the American Hockey League (AHL). The 20-year-old had a dominating performance in the Providence Bruins' 4-1 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds. The AHL named him the First Star of the Night after he recorded three goals and one assist, factoring in on every Bruins goal scored. The performance improved his season totals to nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 29 games between the affiliates for the Maple Leafs and Bruins.
The addition of Minten is huge for the Bruins organization. In the last decade, the team has sacrificed first-round picks constantly to pursue the Stanley Cup, leaving them with just two first-round selections over the last five years.
With Minten, the Bruins have a player that exceeds the upside of their recent first-round picks, Dean Letourneau and Fabian Lysell. That is no disrespect to the developing talents both Letourneau and Lysell are, but rather a credit to the potential Minten possesses.
The hallmark of his game is explosiveness. He loves to utilize his powerful wrist shot and laser beam slap shot. He goes hard to the net, attacks the puck, and always gives 100% effort.
Minten's path to the NHL drastically changes now that he's with the Bruins. In Toronto, he was stuck behind a long depth chart of offensive players. It was doubtful he would get a real opportunity in the next few years with the Leafs.
With the Bruins, however, Minten is expected to be a huge piece. They have plenty of available spots in their top six, and as Minten continues crushing the AHL, it's becoming a matter of time before he is wearing a Bruins uniform in the NHL.
