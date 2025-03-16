Former Rocket Richard Winner Offers Flyers Rookie Advice
Former Rocket Richard Winner Ilya Kovalchuk had a very similar NHL experience to Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov. Kovalchuk was the number one overall draft pick in the 2001 NHL Draft, selected by the now defunct Atlanta Thrashers franchise. Possessing elite talent and with a mountain of expectations, Kovalchuk became one of the most talented scorers in the league during his NHL tenure.
The path the Michkov is taking with the Flyers mirrors much of Kovalchuk's. Michkov is also a Russian-born forward possessing elite talent and a mountain of expectations. As a teenager in the KHL, he drew comparisons to NHL greats like Kovalchuk, Alex Ovechkin, and Nikita Kucherov, with many calling him the next Russian NHL superstar.
Kovalchuk has been impressed with Michkov's rookie season with the Flyers. Speaking with Sergey Demidov, Head of the News Department for RG, the recently retired Kovalchuk discussed the pressure Michkov is under and must navigate.
“If he can withstand the pressure from his coach, he’ll be fine," he said. "But it’s not easy. That kind of stress can break a player’s confidence."
One suggestion Kovalchuk gave is to lean into the Flyers' resources. Before the season began, the organization hired Oleg Znarok as a European Player Development and Scouting Consultant. Znarok is a heralded coach for his work in the league, having been named Coach of the Year four times. Having him around is a huge addition for Michkov, and Kovalchuk believes he is crucial to guiding the rookie scorer.
"Fortunately, he has Oleg Znarok to guide him. Despite the obstacles, Michkov is playing great hockey,” he said. “He’s trusted with first-unit power play minutes, which is a great sign."
The 20-year-old Michkov is finding his groove in Philadelphia. In 66 games, he has 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 points, putting him firmly in the running for the NHL's Rookie of the Year. As Kovalchuk points out, he's gaining trust on the power play as well. He has seven goals and 15 points with the man advantage, ranking third among NHL rookies.
As the pressure mounts, Michkov should heed Kovalchuk's advice. Rely on the support around you and let those expectations and tough breaks fall off your shoulders. That way, he can keep rising and meet those huge goals for the Flyers and his NHL career.
