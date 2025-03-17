NHL Lessons Learned: Four Different Streaks
The latest slate of NHL action saw more shake up in the postseason race. It's a weekly occurrence as the regular season winds down. With so much happening, let's dive into some of the biggest lessons learned from the NHL.
1. Streaks Aplenty
There are currently four different teams in the NHL with winning streaks of at least four games. The Carolina Hurricanes have won seven straight games, the Ottawa Senators have won six, the Los Angeles Kings have won five, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have won four. The Penguins are the only team of this group outside of the playoff race, but this hot stretch has put them within reach of one.
For the Hurricanes, Senators, and Kings, these hot streaks are serving as notices to the rest of the NHL. With the Stanley Cup race wide open, each team is showing that they could be difficult teams to eliminate in the postseason.
2. Stars and Avalanche Fated for Playoff Matchup
It seems the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are fated to meet in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's the opposite of what the Avs hoped would happen when they dealt superstar forward Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes.
However, the Hurricanes flipped him to the Dallas Stars, and now Rantanen is back in the Central Division. The two teams met for the first time since the Stars acquired Rantanen, and it was an epic game that needed overtime to settle.
The two organizations are separated by two points in the division standings. With the Winnipeg Jets leading the division by a nine-point margin, the Stars and Avalanche are staring down a highly anticipated meeting in the first round of the playoffs.
3. Neck and Neck Art Ross Race
The scoring race in the NHL is neck and neck. Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon leads Edmonton Oilers phenom Leon Draisaitl by three points, but the Oilers have two games in hand on the Avs. The winner of the Art Ross Trophy this season will come down to the final games of the regular season, so don't be surprised as these two continue trading places as the top scorer.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Former Rocket Richard Winner Offers Flyers Rookie Advice
- Top 2026 NHL Draft Prospect Putting Up Jaw-Dropping Numbers in WHL
- Report: Panthers Restart Contract Talks With Key Forward
- Stars' Mikko Rantanen Gets First Shot at Revenge vs. Avalanche
- Blackhawks' Connor Bedard Letting Emotions Boil With Second Misconduct