Flames Defenseman Addresses Trade Rumors
Keeping franchise players in the organization has been a struggle for the Calgary Flames over the past few years. Between star players like the late Johnny Gaudreau opting to sign elsewhere in free agency or the situations that led to the trades of Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm, and Jacob Markstrom, being a top player in Calgary often means you'll be moving eventually.
That might not be the case this time for the Flames. Top defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who has been the subject of multiple trade rumors over the past few seasons and that speculation is here once again.
The difference is that Andersson is vocal about his desire to stay in Calgary and be a member of the Flames. Speaking to Sportsnet's Eric Francis, he discussed the status of his contract talks with the organization.
"I love playing here and I’ve always loved playing here and that’s never going to change," he said. "Of course I would love to stay here, but I’ve heard from everyone else who has been in my situation that it’s a business."
Andersson's been the best defenseman for the Flames this season. He's playing 24:29 minutes of ice-time through the first 40 games, compiling six goals and adding 12 assists as well. An alternate captain for the team, he's running their power play, the first defender over the boards during the penalty kill, and he's anchoring the blue line of a team surprisingly in the playoff race.
Andersson still has one year remaining on his current contract, but is eligible to sign an extension on July 1. Currently making $4.55 million, he'll be in line for a significant raise. He'd like to receive that raise with the Flames, but it's not a guarantee that he gets in Calgary.
"It’s all in Connie (Craig Conroy) and Don’s (Don Maloney’s) hands what happens to me until my contract is up," he said. "Unless we find a deal."
