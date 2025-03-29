Flames, Oilers Meet in Crucial Battle of Alberta
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers have one of the NHL's most entertaining and spirited rivalries. The Battle of Alberta has only ramped up in pressure and meaning over the past few years as the Oilers try to reach Stanley Cup prominence and the Flames push toward contention in their own right.
The Flames and Oilers will meet once more this season, and this upcoming contest could make or break Calgary's season.
The Flames are currently six points back of the St. Louis Blues for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and trail the Minnesota Wild by eight points for the other Wild Card. With 11 games remaining, Calgary is losing pace in the Wild Card race, making every remaining game an elimination game.
The Flames must win against their provincial rivals. They need two points to save their season and keep their playoff hopes alive. To claim those points, Calgary will rely on top center Nazem Kadri. The veteran forward is having an excellent offensive year for the Flames, hitting the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career and for the first time since the 2017-2018 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
For the Oilers, they are trying to push through injury troubles and prepare for the postseason. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have both missed games recently, putting an extra strain on the remaining lineup to produce in their absence. Losers of two straight and 5-4-1 in their last 10, the Oilers are trying to get back on track and play their best hockey before the playoffs begin.
It's setting up to be another incredible contest between the Flames and Oilers. Each side has plenty to play for, and neither needs much motivation to bring the intensity in this matchup. The Battle of Alberta's final iteration for the 2024-2025 season should be an excellent Saturday night matchup, one that could sink or swim the Flames' playoff hopes.
