Kraken Eliminated from Playoff Contention
As another disappointing season begins to wind down, the Seattle Kraken will once again not compete for the Stanley Cup.
Thanks to the St. Louis Blues extending their winning streak to nine games, the Kraken have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
With a 31-26-6 record, the Kraken will miss out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight season and are the fourth team to be mathematically eliminated.
The 2024-25 season is the Kraken’s first under new head coach Dan Bylsma, who earned his way back to an NHL job after a few seasons with Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate.
Bylsma led the Coachella Valley Firebirds to back-to-back Calder Cup Championship appearances. They lost to the Hershey Bears on both occasions.
Despite the disappointing 2024-25 season, Seattle is hopeful for a bright future. Bylsma coached quite a few of the Kraken’s top prospects at Coachella Valley, and they should be graduating to the NHL level soon enough.
Jared McCann once again leads the Kraken in scoring with 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 total points. McCann has led the Kraken in scoring in each of their first four years of existence.
Goaltender Joey Daccord has been a relative bright spot for the Kraken in his second season as a full-time starter. In 50 games played, he holds a 24-19-5 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.69 goals against average.
The Kraken join the San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators as the only teams already eliminated from playoff contention. No Eastern Conference teams have been mathematically eliminated at this point.
The Kraken fended off elimination with a big win over the Edmonton Oilers, but a spot in the playoffs was already well out of reach.
They may still be one of the newest teams in the NHL, but they need to find success quickly. Pressure is building for the team to remain relevant in a huge market in the Pacific Northwest.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!