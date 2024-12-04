Canadiens Prospect Becoming Can't Miss Player in KHL
The Montreal Canadiens saw immediately how much of a difference a scoring winger can make in their lineup when forward Patrik Laine scored in his season debut. For a team desperately trying to return to Stanley Cup contender status, they can use all the help they can get.
That's probably why it's growing harder and harder for the Canadiens to watch their top prospect thrive in the KHL. In fact, Ivan Demidov is not just thriving, he's quickly become a can't-miss player in the top Russian and professional league outside of the NHL.
Sergey Demidov of RG.org recently spoke with several of Demidov's teammates with SKA St. Petersburg. One of the players he spoke to was 23-year-old winger and New Jersey Devils' prospect Arseni Gritsyuk. Gritsyuk has been a key scorer for the team over the past two years, and he recognizes just how special the rookie winger is.
"He dominates defensemen in practice and feels very confident," he said. "But he’s staying humble, and that’s crucial at this stage. Confidence is his strength, but he knows how to keep it in check.”
Stanley Cup winner Evgeny Kuznetsov knows a thing or two about how to be successful in hockey. Serving as a mentor of sorts to the 18-year-old Demidiov, Kuznetsov is thrilled with his development and the future he has in store.
"He’s learning a lot; he’s becoming a man,” he said. “I see great potential in him. He comes every day with a smile and enjoy the whole process. That’s how you keep the fire alive.”
Those compliments are well deserved, as it seems each game provides another step forward for Demidov. Through the team's first 31 games, he continues to bounce up and down the lineup. Despite this, he's put up six goals and 14 assists for 20 points. That stands tied for the third highest point total on the team.
Former NHL player Tony DeAngelo, another one of his teammates with SKA, is sure that Demidov will be a huge presence when he eventually gets to Montreal. He believes the fans will love their newest winger as well, something the St. Petersburg fans have already done with the teenage scorer.
“The fans are going to love him. They already do,” he said. “Pressure is a privilege. It’s part of the business, and he has the mental strength to handle it. He just needs to go there and be himself—confident and ready to fit in.”
It doesn't matter which of his teammates or combatants you ask, the answer is the same regarding Demidov. He was already a solid prospect when the Habs selected him fifth overall in this past draft, but he's surpassed that to become a can't miss player for the Canadiens' organization.
