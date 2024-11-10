4 Nations Face-Off Roster Date Revealed
Everyone has been patiently waiting for NHL players to return to international play, and they’re getting a little taste of best-on-best hockey with the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. The tournament featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States is set to kick off in February and feature only NHL stars.
With international team front offices set, 4 Nations Face-Off rosters have started to be built. Each team has released their first six players, but there is still time to structure the full roster.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines, teams won’t have too much longer before rosters are due and being announced.
“Set the alert for December the 4th,” Friedman said. “That is the day the NHL and the Player’s Association will announce the full rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off.”
Friedman noted that the Finland and Sweden rosters will be announced earlier so they can be primetime releases in those countries, while Canada and the United States will reveal their rosters later that night.
“Roster have to be in by December the 2nd,” Friedman stated, reminding everyone of the due date. “But they will not be fully announced until that Wednesday.”
Among the four nations, most of the rosters have felt pretty cut and dry as to who will be featured. The upcoming United States team might be the best roster ever put together by the red, white, and blue. A balance of offense and defense that will be tough for any team to match.
Especially Team Canada who will be loaded on offense as usual, but are staring down their weakest goalie class in a long time. Numerous options stand out for Canada between the pipes, but no one is stealing the show as an obvious choice.
Sweden and Finland will have a slight disadvantage only being able to pull from the NHL and not their own leagues, but that shouldn’t stop them from being competitive.
While six players from each team have already been announced, there are still some obvious names that are sure to represent their country at the first-of-its-kind tournament.
