Flames, Islanders Rookie Defensemen Will Make Immediate Impact
Making an impact as a rookie in the NHL is a very difficult task. Making an impact as a rookie defender in the NHL is even harder. The game is so tough on defensemen, and the younger and lighter players often struggle with the physical rigor of the NHL game. Despite the decks being stacked against them, these five rookie defenders have the chance to stand out in their first year and make an immediate impact.
Honorable Mentions:
Axel Sandin-Pellikka is a name to watch for the Detroit Red Wings. The 20-year-old played in a handful of AHL games after his SHL season completed and he signed his entry-level contract. He’s a slick puck-mover and while he’s likely to develop further in the AHL this upcoming season, he could force his way into the NHL lineup.
Zayne Parekh - Calgary Flames
Zayne Parekh went on a tear last season after being snubbed from Canada’s World Junior Championship roster, and the rest of the CHL paid the price. He scored 33 goals and added 74 assists for 107 points in just 61 games. He made his NHL debut and unsurprisingly scored.
Parekh is an elite skater, excellent with the puck on his stick and can run a power play. He projects to be a top-pairing defender, and that starts with his rookie season this year.
Alexander Nikishin - Carolina Hurricanes
His debut with the Hurricanes wasn’t ideal, being healthy scratched and playing minimal minutes when he did make the lineup. It was just a few games, but it was a discouraging start. The 2025-2026 season should be the complete opposite for Nikishin. He was the best defender in the KHL for several years before signing his deal with Carolina, and now he should get the opportunity to show why he earned that moniker.
Zeev Buium - Minnesota Wild
Buium is one of the most exciting defensive prospects in the league. He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award this past season as the top player in the NCAA with the University of Denver, and for the second straight season was arguably the best defender in college hockey.
A full season with the Wild is the best thing for Buium’s development. He’s graduated from the NCAA and his hockey sense is too strong to keep him in the AHL. He might not score a bunch, but Buium will have a strong rookie season in Minnesota.
Matthew Schaefer - New York Islanders
The number one overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft has brought new life to the New York Islanders. The new anchor for the blue line should debut in the NHL immediately, but there’s a chance he returns to the junior hockey for another year. If the Islanders keep the 18-year-old on the roster, he could easily be a Calder Trophy candidate. This is a future Norris Trophy winner in the making.
Sam Dickinson - San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have a promising defensive prospects in Sam Dickinson. After 91 points in 55 OHL games, the 6’3” defender is ready to compete for time in the NHL. He projects to be a top-four defender who can contribute on both sides of the puck. The Sharks bolstered their blue line with veteran additions, but Dickinson could still impress enough to earn a roster spot.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!