Canada, USA Release Preliminary World Junior Championship Rosters
The 2025 World Junior Championships are shaping up to be a fantastic tournament, and Team Canada and the United States are again the two favorites entering the tournament. With pre-tournament action kicking off in just a few weeks, the two powerhouses released their preliminary rosters.
Hockey Canada shared the 32 players invited to attend their World Juniors selection camp, and it was filled with talented names and loads of surprises. The forwards are highlighted by Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall, who is scoring a goal-per-game through the start of the CHL season. Joining him is top 2025-eligible prospect Porter Martone, who is fresh off an impressive showing as the captain of the CHL side in the CHL vs. United States Prospects Showdown.
Another forward name to watch is the only player on the roster who isn't eligible to be drafted until 2026, Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna. Other notable forwards on the camp roster are Jett Luchanko of the Philadelphia Flyers and Calum Ritchie of the Colorado Avalanche. Both recent first-round picks played NHL games this season before returning to their junior teams.
On defense, the Canadians are led by top 2025 draft-eligible prospect Matthew Schaefer, who has shot up the draft rankings as the season's gone on. Joining him are Tanner Molendyk, a 2023 first-round pick of the Nashville Predators, Sam Dickinson, the most recent 11th overall pick of the San Jose Sharks, and Oliver Bonk, another representative of the Flyers' organization.
There were some questionable omissions from this group as well. Some notable names on the blue line not invited to the camp were Zayn Parekh, the Calgary Flames' most recent first rounder, and Carter Yakemchuk, who majorly impressed during his first preseason with the Ottawa Senators. Forward Tij Iginla, the first draft pick of the Utah Hockey Club and son of Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, was also left off the initial roster.
The United States is armed with talent as well. Presumptive 2025 top draft pick James Hagens should be a huge part of their game plan, as well as Chicago Blackhawks' draft choice Oliver Moore and New York Rangers' winger Gabe Perreault.
Defensively, the US is stacked. Zeev Buium is the leader of the group and is slated to be a top-pairing defender soon for the Minnesota Wild. The Rangers are well represented on defense as well, with recent draft picks Drew Fortescue and E.J. Emery figuring to play major minutes in the upcoming tournament.
Going up against the Canadian squad, the United States has quite the loaded team as well. There were less debates occurring for the preliminary American roster, but there was one notable omission. San Jose Sharks prospect Quentin Musty nearly made the NHL roster this season, but was surprisingly left off the US camp.
