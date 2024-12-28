Top 2025 Draft Prospect Out for Remainder of WJC
A top 2025 NHL Draft prospect will miss the remainder of the 2025 World Junior Championship due to injury. Canada defenseman Matthew Schaefer, one of the most highly-touted players available in next June's draft, suffered a scary looking injury during their game against Latvia. He collided at full speed with the Latvian goal post and was noticeably favoring his left side after exiting the ice.
After further evaluation, Canada announced that their top defender would miss the remainder of the 2025 WJC. It's a huge blow for Canada, who is now without its first power play quarterback and one of its top-four defensemen.
The loss of Schaefer is a huge blow to Canada and its hopes of medaling in this tournament. Despite being an underager, Schaefer was entrusted with a top-four role and the first power play quarterback responsibilities. He looked the part through Canada's pre-tournament games and WJC opener against Finland.
Without Schaefer in the lineup, the team's power play will take a considerable step back. They turned to players like Oliver Bonk to run the first power play after his injury, but Bonk struggled in that role. They also have San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson in the lineup, who has more experience running a power play and could see more time with the first unit.
The injury is also digging up complaints about Canada's roster selection process. There were multiple notable names left off the roster for this year's tournament. And with defenders like Carter Yakemchuk and Zayn Parekh not available, Canada now has a lack of top-four defenders in their lineup, and their path to a gold medal is that much harder.
It's also a huge setback for Schaefer as well. Over the last two months, he's become the fastest climbing prospect across multiple rankings. He began the season around the No. 10-15 spot, but he's been so impressive this season in the Ontario Hockey League and in international play, there's many scouts who believe he could go first overall at the 2025 draft.
He can still claim that top spot if he is able to recover and get back on the ice soon. His play this season has been undeniable, and combine that with his pure skating abilities and every NHL team will be clamoring to draft him.
