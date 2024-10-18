Flames Top Potential Trade Targets
The Calgary Flames officially have the NHL's attention, beginning their 2024-2025 season with a 4-0 record. While it's just two weeks into their campaign, the team's surprising start is giving the organization and city a new optimism for how this season will play out.
The Flames' success has their general manager exploring opportunities in the trade market, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. While most believed they would be sellers all season long, the team reportedly is seeking another center to add to their second or third line. The team would prefer a right-handed shot that fits into the age range of their young core. With that criteria in mind, let's take a look at a few options the Flames could be interested in trading for.
J.T. Compher - Detroit Red Wings
If the Flames are serious about adding a middle-six center, J.T. Compher is the ideal option. He's a right-handed forward, he's 29 years old, and he's able to play on the wing as well. The Red Wings are trying to make their own run to the playoffs, so prying Compher away from their team would be costly for the Flames. But if they think they have a shot at the postseason, a player like Compher is exactly what could boost the middle of their lineup.
Jake Evans - Montreal Canadiens
Evans might not fit into the ideal age range the Flames are seeking, at 28 years old, he's a right-handed shot with positional versatility. He could come in and center the third line, which would allow someone like Martin Pospisil to move up the lineup. He could also play the wing on any of their lines, and and his 200-foot game would be an asset to the Flames' roster.
Cody Glass - Pittsburgh Penguins
Glass fits two of the team's requirements for a new center: he's right-handed and young at just 25 years old. He isn't a middle-six center, however, and is more suited for a fourth-line role with third-line potential. He posted 13 points in 41 games with the Nashville Predators last season, and has a single point through his first five games with the Penguins. If the Flames want to take a chance on someone that could be a strong fit with their organization, a pick-up like Glass would be a low-cost move to add some depth.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!