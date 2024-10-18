Surprise Start Has Flames In Trade Market
The Calgary Flames are one of the last undefeated teams as the second week of the regular season comes to an end. No one had that on their bingo cards, but the Flames are currently 4-0-0 with some impressive victories. It's one of the best surprises of the NHL season so far as they try to continue their early unbeaten streak.
Early success isn't indicative of how the whole season will go for the Flames, but the organization is thrilled with their start. Their competition in net is working seamlessly with the tandem of Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf holding down the Calgary crease. Not only are they happy with their team's performance, team general manager Craig Conroy is reportedly already pursuing upgrades via the trade market.
Recently, NHL insider Frank Seravalli joined NHL Coast to Coast on Amazon to discuss the latest NHL rumblings. One of the rumors he touched on was how the Flames could be active in the trade market early this season. Despite being one of the teams projected to finish near the bottom of the standings, they could be in contender mode when it comes to upgrading their lineup.
"Im told Flames GM Craig Conroy has been working the phones in recent days to try and find a center to add to the Calgary Flames in their middle six," Seravalli said. "Preferably someone that fits their age scheme. Preferably, if at all possible in a perfect world, a right-shooting center at that."
If the Flames are seeking a trade, one area they won't need to be concerned about is salary cap space. According to PuckPedia, the team has roughly $17-18 million in cap space available, giving them the flexibility to bring on any salary they wanted to. Who exactly the Flames might be targeting is just speculation at this point, but they have plenty of options as the most surprising team in the league tries to continue surprising.
