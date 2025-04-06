Blues Set New Franchise Record
The story of the St. Louis Blues continues to surprise the NHL as the regular season winds down. The Blues set a new franchise record following a victory over their Central Division rivals, the Colorado Avalanche.
The record-setting win for the Blues was a difficult one to attain. Just like they've shown during this winning streak, however, this team finds ways to win. They defeated the Avalanche by a final score of 5-4 led by a two-goal from forward Zac Bolduc.
Digging deep and finding new ways to win is becoming the theme of the Blues' season. The team just encountered an obstacle with winger Dylan Holloway's injury, but Bolduc immediately stepped up. He's improved his season totals to 18 goals.
Leading the way once again is star forward Robert Thomas. He extended his scoring streak to eight games with a four-point performance against the Avalanche. The 25-year-old forward is becoming a superstar and can solidify that with a playoff run in the coming weeks.
With four regular-season games remaining, the Blues are trying to push this winning streak to 16 games. Their next challenge comes against the Utah Hockey Club, which they will face again in their regular season finale. They also must get past the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken to preserve their winning streak.
The latest win improves the Blues' record 43-28-7 for 93 points. They sit in the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with a four-point lead over the Minnesota Wild and a nine-point lead over the Calgary Flames. Twelve straight victories later, the Blues are dangerous. If the playoffs began tomorrow, they'd meet the Pacific Division winners, the Vegas Golden Knights, in the opening round. That's a tough matchup for the Golden Knights, and there isn't another team in the conference eager to play the Blues in a series.
