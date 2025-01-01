Cam Fowler Leads Blues' Winter Classic Victory
The St. Louis Blues handedly won the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic, beating the Chicago Blackhawks by a score of 6-2. A sold out crowd at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois watched with disappointment as the visiting Blues routed their hometown team.
Leading the way for the Blues was newcomer defenseman Cam Fowler. Playing in just his ninth game with the team, it was a night to remember for the veteran defender. Fowler opened the scoring for the team on the power play with a blistering wrist shot. Later in the second period, he launched a seeing-eye shot from the blue line that beat Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek and extended the lead to 4-1. After the game, he was named MVP of the Winter Classic
Fowler was also celebrating his 1000th NHL game at this year's Winter Classic. After etching his name in the NHL record book by becoming the first player in league history to hit this achievement at an outdoor game, he was undoubtedly the Blues' best player during this game. He was second on the team in ice-time, playing over 25 minutes.
Being new to the Blues was apparently a requirement to contribute to their victory at the Winter Classic. Fowler netted two goals. Forward Alexandre Texier scored his third goal of the season and added an assist as well. And Dylan Holloway, who is having an excellent first campaign in St. Louis, recorded his 14th goal of the season to continue adding to his career-high year.
The Blues are hoping that this game is the beginning of a playoff push to finish the 2024-2025 season. Stuck in the middle of the Central Division, every victory and point is important as the team enters the second half of the regular season. With a new top defender leading the way, the Blues are becoming a team to watch entering 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!