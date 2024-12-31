Penguins Get Top Trade Piece Back in Lineup
The Pittsburgh Penguins have flipped a switch as of late and are one of the hottest teams in the NHL heading into the new year. Just a point out of a playoff spot, the Penguins have gone 10-4-1 in their last 15 games.
Even more impressive, the Penguins have been able to secure that record without their top defenseman for the past two weeks. Marcus Pettersson has been sidelined with a lower-body injury and has missed the last six games.
Ahead of their New Year’s Eve matchup with the Detroit Red Wings, Pettersson skated alongside P.O. Joseph during the Penguins’ mandatory morning skate.
The Penguins have been badly beaten by injuries on their blue line with Pettersson, Kris Letang, and rookie Owen Pickering dealing with their own ailments. Pettersson seemingly ready for a return is a big step in working back to full health in Pittsburgh.
Regardless of his health, Pettersson is a top trade target for numerous teams around the league. In the final year of his contract and no negotiations underway, it seems likely the Penguins will deal Pettersson ahead of the trade deadline.
Pettersson returning to the lineup will give the Penguins a boost on the defensive side of the puck, but should also add to his trade stock.
In 32 games played this season, Pettersson has a pair of goals and 11 assists for 13 total points. Offense isn’t the main focus of Pettersson’s game, however, as he is a top defensive defenseman in the NHL.
Despite having a focus on defense, he did put up a career-high 30 points (4G-26A) in 2023-24. A lot of that can be chalked up to playing a lot of time with Erik Karlsson as his defensive partner.
