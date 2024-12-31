Blues Defender Scores in Milestone Game
A St. Louis Blues defenseman managed to make a milestone game even more memorable. Cam Fowler was already set to make history as the first player to ever play his 1,000th NHL game in an outdoor contest when the Blues took on the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic.
What the Blues' defender was probably not expecting was to be the one who opened the scoring for his team. But that's exactly what he did just a minute and a half into the annual event.
With the Blues on the power play, their play worked to perfection. The Blues won the face-off and possession of the puck back to Fowler. He quickly dished the puck off and floated to his position in the center of the ice. The Blackhawks never paid him any attention as he crept closer to the net, and it was too late by the time he had the puck on his stick in the slot. Fowler lasered a shot home to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.
The power play was a killer for the Blues in the Winter Classic. Fowler has been a huge addition to the special teams unit and the results speak for themselves. Both of the team's first period goals came on the man advantage.
Fowler has been a difference maker since arriving in St. Louis. He's played in just nine games so far with the Blues, but already has two goals and six points. The long time Anaheim Ducks defender looks rejuvinated with his new squad, and the Blues look like the perfect landing spot for the veteran puck mover. It's making his milestone moment even more special, and with a goal scored, it's sure to be a night Fowler won't forget in his NHL career.
